Josh Jones: Salford back-row forward to join Hull FC from 2020

Josh Jones has amassed almost 200 appearances in Super League

Hull FC have signed forward Josh Jones from Salford Red Devils on a two-year deal from the 2020 Super League season.

Back-rower Jones has been a regular at Salford since returning to rugby league from a spell in union with Exeter and is closing in on 100 appearances.

Jones, 26, began his career at St Helens, playing 94 times and helping Saints to win Super League in 2014.

"I'm really delighted to have signed for the club," said Jones, who has been an ever-present this season.

"It's been a long couple of months of negotiations, so I'm really pleased that the deal has gone through with Hull."

The move, which reunites Jones with his former Salford team-mate Josh Griffin, will add extra ballast to head coach Lee Radford's pack.

"When you look at the calibre of other clubs that were in for Josh, it's really pleasing that he has decided to join Hull FC because it shows where we are at," Radford told the club website.

"It's a really, really strong signing and a great start to our recruitment for next season. I've been a huge admirer of Josh for the last few years, so to finally have the deal done is a relief."