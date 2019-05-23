Super League: Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves

Adrian Lam's Wigan Warriors lost 33-16 against Catalans Dragons at Barcelona's Nou Camp in their most recent Super League game

Betfred Super League - Magic Weekend Venue: Anfield Date: Saturday, 25 May Kick-off: 19:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio, plus live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wigan make three changes to their side as they face Warrington on Saturday at the Magic Weekend at Anfield.

Jake Shorrocks, Oliver Partington and Jarrod Sammut replace Romain Navarrete, Liam Marshall and Sam Powell.

The Wire make four changes for a repeat of their match against Wigan in the 2018 Super League Grand Final.

Tom Lineham, Harvey Livett, Matt Davis and Jake Mamo replace Ryan Atkins, Ben Westwood, Lama Tasi and the injured Stefan Ratchford for Warrington.

Wigan Warriors boss Adrian Lam told BBC Radio Manchester:

"I love the Magic Weekend. It's a rugby league festival and an opportunity for fans to go and watch it at a great stadium in a great city and spend the weekend there.

"Outside of the rugby league [on the pitch] there will be a lot of people catching up and talking about the sport and that's what grows it.

"A team has to play on the field and we're looking forward to that, as well as entertaining people, but what we're looking forward to [most] is performing to get two points."

Warrington Wolves head coach Steve Price told BBC Radio Manchester:

"When there's a Wigan team led by Sean O'Loughlin, you know what you're going to get.

"They're starting to understand and play how the coach wants over the past couple of weeks from what I can see.

"They are always a tough team in a local derby but then, saying that, so are we."

Wigan (from): Bullock, Burgess, Clubb, Escare, Flower, Gildart, Greenwood, Hankinson, Hardaker, Isa, Leuluai, O'Loughlin, Partington, Sammut, Sarginson, Shorrocks, Smithies, Tautai, Williams.

Warrington (from): Akauola, Austin, Charnley, D Clark, J Clark, Cooper, Currie, Davis, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, King, Lineham, Livett, Mamo, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Walker.

Referee: C. Kendall.