Super League: Salford Red Devils v Hull Kingston Rovers

Jake Bibby missed Salford's narrow defeat by leaders St Helens on 17 May

Betfred Super League - Magic Weekend Venue: Anfield Date: Sunday, 26 May Kick-off: 13:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC local radio, plus live scores on the BBC Sport website

Salford Red Devils boss Ian Watson has made one change to his side as they prepare to face Hull Kingston Rovers at the Magic Weekend at Anfield.

Jake Bibby comes into the Red Devils' 19-man squad in place of Ben Nakubuwai following their loss to St Helens.

Meanwhile, Mose Masoe, Shaun Lunt and Will Dagger will all return to Hull KR's side for the trip to Liverpool.

Masoe (hand) and Lunt (calf) return from injury while Dagger could feature for the first time since Easter Monday.

Salford (from): Evalds, Welham, Bibby, Lui, Mossop, Dudson, Jones, Griffin, Lussick, Walker, Burke, McCarthy, Tomkins, Murray, Olpherts, Sio, Inu, Pauli, Hastings.

Hull KR (from): Hall, Crooks, Keinhorst, Shaw, McGuire, Mulhern, Lunt, Masoe, Tomkins, Hauraki, Garbutt, Atkin, Addy, Lawler, Lannon, Linnett, Drinkwater, Dagger, Maria.

Referee: B Thaler.