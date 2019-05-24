Super League: Leeds Rhinos v London Broncos

Jack Walker has scored four tries in 10 Super League appearances this season

Betfred Super League - Magic Weekend Venue: Anfield Date: Sunday, 26 May Kick-off: 15:30 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC local radio, plus live scores on the BBC Sport website

Leeds Rhinos welcome back Jack Walker, absent for their past three games, for their Magic Weekend game with Broncos.

Konrad Hurrell (hamstring) and Tui Lolohea (ankle) are out and youngster Alex Sutcliff could make his debut.

London Broncos coach Danny Ward makes two changes to the squad that beat Wakefield last week to record a first win since March.

Mark Ioane and Eloi Pelissier drop out, with Matty Fozard and Olsi Krasniqi coming in.

Leeds Rhinos (from): Walker, Briscoe, Watkins, Handley, Myler, Cuthbertson, Parcell, Singleton, Merrin, Dwyer, Sutcliffe, Peteru, Oledzki, Smith, McLelland, Donaldson, Newman, Sutcliffe, Seumanufagai.

London Broncos (from): Abdull, Adebiyi, Battye, Butler, Cunningham, Dixon, Fleming, Fozard, Gee, Kear, Krasniqi, Lovell, Morgan, Pitts, Richards, Smith, Walker, Williams, Yates.