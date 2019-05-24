Super League: St Helens v Castleford Tigers

James Roby's last Super League game was Saints' 42-26 win over Hull KR earlier this month

Betfred Super League - Magic Weekend Venue: Anfield Date: Sunday, 26 May Kick-off: 18:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC local radio, plus live scores on the BBC Sport website

St Helens captain James Roby will return to their squad as the Super League leaders face Castleford at the Magic Weekend at Anfield on Sunday.

Jack Welsby drops out with Roby recovering from a minor injury in time for the Liverpool clash.

Castleford make three changes to their 19-man squad as Will Maher, Chris Clarkson and Daniel Smith all return.

Nathan Massey, Jesse Sene-Lefao and Brad Jinks make way as Cas aim to avenge a 42-12 loss to Saints in March.

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Naiqama, Grace, Fages, Walmsley, Roby, Taia, Paulo, Knowles, Amor, Peyroux, Swift, Lees, Ashworth, Smith, Bentley, Coote, Costello.

Castleford (from): Aston, Blair, Clare, Clark, Clarkson, Cook, Eden, Egodo, Maher, Mata'utia, McMeeken, McShane, Millington, Milner, Minikin, Rankin, Smith, Trueman, Watts.

Referee: R Hicks