Jansin Turgut: Donations flood in for ex-Salford player's Ibiza hospital treatment

Jansin Turgut is a former England academy captain

More than £15,000 has been raised within 24 hours to fund hospital treatment for ex-Hull and Salford forward Jansin Turgut in Ibiza.

Turgut, 23, remains on life support and in intensive care after a fall from a three-storey car park on Sunday.

His mother Carole Butler says he has "severe fractures in every bone in his face" and has had a 10-hour operation.

Turgut was released by Salford this month after an internal investigation into an off-the-field matter.

The former England academy captain remains in a critical condition at the private Nuestra Senora del Rosario Clinic on the Balearic island.

Speaking from the hospital, Mrs Butler also confirmed her son had broken bones in his hips, legs, knees, an arm and his hands.

"I'm going to tell everyone how it is, I am not going to dress it down," she told Hull Live.

"He had a 10-hour surgery on his face and his legs yesterday (Monday) and he has a lot more surgeries to go.

"I'm not sugar-coating it because people should know the truth. We just don't know how this will go. He's more stable now than he was yesterday and that's as much as we know for now."

Two fundraising websites set up on Tuesday already have donations exceeding £12,000 and £3,000 respectively in their first 24 hours.