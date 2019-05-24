Greg Inglis: Former Australia and Rabbitohs star receives treatment for mental health

Inglis received the 2009 Rugby League World Golden Boot Award

Former world player of the year Greg Inglis is receiving treatment for mental health issues, say his former club the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The 32-year-old announced his immediate retirement in April after playing just two games this season.

The 2013 World Cup winner played 39 Tests for Australia, won 10 Origin series with Queensland and the NRL title in 2014 with the Rabbitohs.

He was stripped of the Australia captaincy in October for drink driving.

In April, he said his decision to retire was "not due to mental health or injuries".

The former Rabbitohs captain has become an ambassador for the club.

"Greg Inglis has entered a facility to undergo treatment to assist with and support his mental health," the Rabbitohs said in a statement on Friday.