Challenge Cup: St Helens v Wakefield Trinity

Luke Thompson returns for St Helens after an ankle injury

Coral Challenge Cup Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium Date: Saturday, 1 June Kick-off: 15:15 BST Coverage: Live on BBC One, commentary on BBC local radio and live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Prop Luke Thompson, centre Mark Percival and back-rower Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook return to Justin Holbrook's St Helens squad after injury.

Half-back Danny Richardson also comes in, with Theo Fages, Kyle Amor, James Bentley and Adam Swift missing out.

Wakefield Trinity half-back Danny Brough returns to their 19-man squad following a hand injury.

Prop David Fifita and full-back Max Jowitt are absent, both of whom picked up injuries against Catalans last week.

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Naiqama, Percival, Grace, Richardson, Walmsley, Roby, Thompson, Taia, Paulo, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Knowles, Peyroux, Lees, Ashworth, Smith, Coote, Costello.

Wakefield (from): Ashurst, Batchelor, Brough, Caton-Brown, Croft, Crowther, England, Hampshire, Hirst, Jones-Bishop, Kershaw, King, Kirmond, Kopczak, Lyne, Miller, Randell, Tanginoa, Wood.