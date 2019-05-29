James Graham: England prop is out for eight weeks after playing with broken keg

James Graham has won 43 caps for England

England prop James Graham will be out for eight weeks after playing with a broken leg in St George Illawarra Dragons' 22-9 loss to Cronulla Sharks.

The 33-year-old former St Helens player fractured his fibula in the first half of Sunday's match but did not come off until the interval in Australia's NRL.

England team-mate Sam Burgess tweeted Graham was "one tough guy" and an "absolute warrior of the game".

"I knew something was wrong," Graham told BBC Sport about his injury.

He was one of three Dragons players injured in the first half as they lost Tyson Frizell to concussion and Tim Lafai to an ankle injury.

"I was thinking just get to half-time let the doctors have a look and go from there really," added Graham.

"I thought I'd be all right to carry on, I'd done a few tests in the changing rooms at half-time.

"I probably thought I'd be OK and because we had the following week off thought I'd just push it out and do as much as I can and I knew we were down as we'd already lost two players.

"Any time you get an injury it's frustrating. Our season has not gone to plan, we've lost a couple of games on the spin and it was a local derby game, we were really in the mix and disappointed not to be out there trying to help the boys to get the win."