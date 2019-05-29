Joel Tomkins: Hull KR captain banned for Warrington match after losing appeal

Joel Tomkins joined Hull KR after leaving Wigan Warriors in June 2018

Hull KR captain Joel Tomkins will miss Friday's Challenge Cup quarter-final against Warrington Wolves after losing an appeal against a one-game ban.

Tomkins was charged with a Grade B offence by the Rugby Football League for a tackle on Krisnan Inu in Sunday's Super League game with Salford.

Owner Neil Hudgell criticised the "inconsistency" and "selective justice" of RFL disciplinary rulings.

"There's nothing wrong with the system, just some people in it," he said.

"The explanation of the basis for charging is baffling and has changed over the last 24 hours giving the impression of being made up on the hoof."