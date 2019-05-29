Lewis Charnock: RFL suspend Barrow Raiders half-back for eight games

Charnock made six appearances for St Helens earlier in his career
Lewis Charnock was suspended for eight games and fined £250

Barrow Raiders half-back Lewis Charnock has been banned for eight games for a season-ending tackle on Sheffield Eagles' James Glover.

Eagles centre Glover had to go off just two minutes into his side's 30-18 Championship win over Barrow on 16 May.

He suffered knee ligament damage and is expected to be out of action for a minimum of nine months.

Charnock, who began his career in Super League with St Helens, admitted a grade F charge of dangerous contact.

The 24-year-old, who has apologised to Glover, was fined £250 by the RFL in addition to his ban.

In a social media post earlier this week, Glover said: "Absolutely gutted, worst news I could have heard, ACL, PCL, NCL all gone, knee recon surgery next Thursday.

"I'll be back next season, bigger, faster and stronger. See you on the flip..."

