Challenge Cup: RFL confirms University of Bolton Stadium will host triple-header

St Helens were beaten by Catalans at Bolton in the first of two semi-finals in 2018

The University of Bolton Stadium will host the Challenge Cup triple-header on 27 July despite Bolton Wanderers entering administration this month.

The Rugby Football League (RFL) has received assurances from Bolton's administrators that the event can take place.

Both men's semi-final matches will take place at the venue, along with the women's final for the first time.

Last season's semi-finals at the stadium were attended by 26,086 fans.

There had been concern about the situation after Wanderers were placed in the measures earlier this month.

"We are delighted that they have given us the assurances we needed," RFL chief commercial officer Mark Foster said.

"Since the club went into administration we have had a number of conversations with the administrators now running the club and the stadium in Bolton.

"Adding the Coral Women's Challenge Cup final to create a triple-header should make this an even more attractive occasion for all rugby league supporters, as well as fans of the six teams involved."