Jansin Turgut: Ex-Salford forward making 'remarkable progress' after car park fall

Tributes were paid to Jansin Turgut by Hull FC mascot Airlie Bird at the Magic Weekend at Anfield last Saturday

Former Salford and Hull FC forward Jansin Turgut is making "remarkable progress" but still on life support after being severely injured following a fall from a car park in Ibiza.

The 23-year-old fell from the third floor on 19 May and has been in intensive care in Spain ever since.

His mother Carole Butler tweeted he had eight hours of surgery on Wednesday, but is now in a stable condition.

It is planned Turgut will be flown home in an air ambulance in the near future.

"He is very strong and when they reduce the sedatives he gets a bit restless, but considering the amount of surgery he's had, I'm under no illusions that he is in some discomfort to say the least," his mother said.

"Jansin has a big day of surgery on Monday which is the most complex due to it being the bone structure of his face, then he has hand surgery booked in for Tuesday.

"Providing everything goes as planned, we will be looking to air ambulance him home into an ICU bed in the not too distant future."

Prior to the incident, Turgut had been released by Salford earlier this month after an internal investigation into an off-the-field matter.

Hull FC and Salford fans chanted "there's only one Jansin Turgut" in the 23rd minute of their games at last weekend's Magic Weekend at Anfield.