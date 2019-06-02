Challenge Cup: St Helens draw Championship side Halifax in semi-finals
Super League leaders St Helens have drawn Championship side Halifax in the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup.
The other tie sees last year's runners-up, Warrington Wolves, play Hull FC.
Five-time winners Halifax, who famously beat Saints to lift the cup in 1987, saw off second-tier side Bradford in Sunday's last quarter-final.
The two semi-finals will be played on Saturday, 27 July at the University of Bolton Stadium, with the final on 24 August at Wembley.
Semi-final draw
Warrington Wolves v Hull FC
St Helens v Halifax