Challenge Cup: St Helens draw Championship side Halifax in semi-finals

St Helens powered past Wakefield in the quarter-finals on Saturday

Super League leaders St Helens have drawn Championship side Halifax in the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup.

The other tie sees last year's runners-up, Warrington Wolves, play Hull FC.

Five-time winners Halifax, who famously beat Saints to lift the cup in 1987, saw off second-tier side Bradford in Sunday's last quarter-final.

The two semi-finals will be played on Saturday, 27 July at the University of Bolton Stadium, with the final on 24 August at Wembley.

Semi-final draw

Warrington Wolves v Hull FC

St Helens v Halifax