Leeds Rhinos: Captain Kallum Watkins to leave Super League club at end of the season

Kallum Watkins won the last of his 25 England caps at the World Cup in 2017

Leeds Rhinos captain Kallum Watkins is to leave the club at the end of the season over a salary cap dispute.

The 28-year-old, in his 11th season with the Super League side, moves with two years remaining on his contract.

Rhinos director of rugby Kevin Sinfield said "plans for the squad" and "restrictions" of salary cap has impacted the decision.

Watkins said it was an "incredibly tough decision" as he "was happy to remain" until the end of his contract.

"However, this is an agreement that suits myself and the club," Watkins added.

The England international, who missed a majority of the 2018 season because of a knee injury, has scored 101 tries in 256 appearances for the club since 2008.

Watkins said he is "looking for a new challenge", which could see him play in Australia's National Rugby League.

Sinfield, a long-time team-mate of Watkins before he retired from rugby league in 2015, heralded Watkins as "one of the greatest talents this club has produced".

"I know he will be giving his absolute all for the remainder of the season to make sure he finishes his time here on the best possible note," Sinfield added.