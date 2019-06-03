Theo Fages: St Helens tie France international half-back to new deal

Theo Fages was part of France's World Cup squad in 2017

France half-back Theo Fages has signed a new two-year contract with Super League leaders St Helens.

The 24-year-old scrum-half joined Saints from Salford in 2015, and has since scored 26 tries in 90 games in all competitions.

He has been a frequent fixture for St Helens this season, scoring five tries in 13 games for Justin Holbrook's side.

"I am very, very happy to stay at the club and I am looking forward to the next two years," Fages said.

He told the club website: "The club, the boys and the fans have always been good to me and they have made me feel at home so it was an easy decision."