Theo Fages: St Helens tie France international half-back to new deal
France half-back Theo Fages has signed a new two-year contract with Super League leaders St Helens.
The 24-year-old scrum-half joined Saints from Salford in 2015, and has since scored 26 tries in 90 games in all competitions.
He has been a frequent fixture for St Helens this season, scoring five tries in 13 games for Justin Holbrook's side.
"I am very, very happy to stay at the club and I am looking forward to the next two years," Fages said.
He told the club website: "The club, the boys and the fans have always been good to me and they have made me feel at home so it was an easy decision."