Tom Lineham: Warrington Wolves winger handed three-game ban

Tom Lineham was sent to the sin-bin for his tackle on Jimmy Keinhorst

Warrington winger Tom Lineham has been suspended for three games following a Grade C striking charge in Friday's Challenge Cup win over Hull KR.

Lineham, 26, was sent to the sin-bin for a late tackle on Rovers centre Jimmy Keinhorst, and has received the maximum three-game penalty notice.

Wolves full-back Jake Mamo and Rovers prop Mitch Garbutt have been banned for a game apiece for dangerous contact.

Halifax prop Adam Tangata has received a Grade A dangerous contact notice.

However, his notice does not carry a suspension but could bring a greater penalty if charged again within the next 24 months.