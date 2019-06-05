Super League: Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

David Fifita limped out of the Magic Weekend defeat by Catalans Dragons with an ankle injury

Betfred Super League Venue: Belle Vue Date: Friday, 7 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wakefield Trinity prop David Fifita is back in contention after an ankle injury picked up at Magic Weekend.

On-loan Salford centre Junior Sa'u is also restored after he was cup-tied for the Challenge Cup defeat by St Helens last weekend.

Tonga internationals Konrad Hurrell and Tui Lolohea return to the Leeds Rhinos squad after hamstring and ankle injuries respectively.

Back-rower Brett Ferres also returns after a knee injury.

Wakefield (from): Ashurst, Batchelor, Brough, Croft, Crowther, England, Fifita, Hampshire, Hirst, Jones-Bishop Kershaw, King, Kopczak, Lyne, Miller, Randell, Sa'u, Tanginoa, Wood

Leeds (from): Walker, Briscoe, Hurrell, Watkins, Handley, Lolohea, Myler, Cuthbertson, Singleton, Merrin, Dwyer, Sutcliffe, Ferres, Oledzki, Golding, Smith, Donaldson, Newman, Seumanufagai