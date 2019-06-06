Super League: Warrington Wolves v Catalans Dragons

Jack Johnson returned for Warrington at Castleford after a long lay-off

Betfred Super League Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium Date: Saturday, 8 June Kick-off: 15:15 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Warrington turn to Jack Johnson and Josh Thewlis to cover for the suspended Tom Lineham and Jake Mamo.

Johnson has made one appearance for the Wire this season, while academy product Thewlis is yet to make his first-team bow so this would be his debut.

Benjamin Jullien, Arthur Romano and Lambert Belmas are brought into the Catalans Dragons squad.

Head coach Steve McNamara is without Remi Casty, Lewis Tierney and Brayden Wiliame through injury.

Warrington (from): Akauola, Austin, Charnley, D. Clark, J. Clark, Cooper, Currie, Davis, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, Johnson, King, Livett, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Thewlis, Walker

Catalans Dragons (from): Gigot, Mead, Langi, Smith, McIlorum, Moa, Edwards, Garcia, Bousquet, Simon, Jullien, Whitley, Da Costa, Belmas, Baitieri, Romano, Yaha, Kasiano, Tomkins