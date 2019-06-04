Lee Kershaw: Wakefield Trinity winger signs new one-year deal

Lee Kershaw scored on his Wakefield debut, a length-of-the-field effort against Leeds Rhinos

Wakefield winger Lee Kershaw has signed a new one-year deal with the Super League club which will expire at the end of the 2020 season.

The 20-year-old made a try-scoring debut in April against Leeds for Trinity, one of two scores in five games for Chris Chester's side in 2019.

He also scored 15 tries in 25 games in two spells on loan to Oldham.

"Lee's been enjoying a good run in the side and has impressed on each occasion," Chester said.

"He's a player that is always eager to improve and I'm looking forward to seeing him develop in the future."