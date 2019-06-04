State of Origin: NSW Blues aiming to go back-to-back against Queensland Maroons

Payne Haas has emerged as a genuine talent with club side Brisbane Broncos

Holden State of Origin game one Venue: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane Date: Wednesday, 5 June Kick-off: 11:10 BST

Five debutants will feature in New South Wales' bid for back-to-back State of Origin series wins over Queensland for the first time since 2005.

Payne Haas, Cameron Murray, Cody Walker, Nick Cotric and Jack Wighton come into coach Brad Fittler's squad.

Queensland have turned to three new faces - Moses Mbye, Joe Ofahengaue and David Fifita - for the opener.

Kevin Walters handed Ben Hunt the hooker spot, despite rumours of a Cameron Smith return.

Fifita, 19, is no relation to Tonga international namesake David, who plays in Super League for Wakefield, and whose brother Andrew is a former Blues representative.

Fittler won the Blues only their second series success in 13 years in 2018, with a new-look squad bolstered by debutants such as Josh Addo-Carr, Latrell Mitchell and Damien Cook.

It was Queensland's first series without their captain Cameron Smith and star halves Johnathan Thurston and Cooper Cronk - all of whom retired after the 2017 triumph.

However, the Maroons have full-back Kalyn Ponga in their ranks for 2019, one of the most coveted talents in the National Rugby League.

Queensland: Ponga; Oates, Morgan, Chambers, Gagai; Munster, Cherry-Evans; Arrow, Hunt, Papalii, Kaufusi, Gillett, McGuire.

Interchanges: Mybe, Ofahengaue, Napa, Fifita.

18th man: Glasby.

New South Wales: Tedesco; Cotric, Mitchell, Morris, Addo-Carr; Walker, Cleary; Klemmer, Cook, Vaughan, Cordner, Frizell, J. Trbojevic.

Interchanges: Wighton, Haas, Murray, Crichton.

Reserves: Matterson, Radley.