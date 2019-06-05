Tim Sheens: Head coach departs Hull KR after six defeats in seven league games

Hull KR were knocked out of the Challenge Cup by Warrington last week

Tim Sheens has left his position as head coach of Super League side Hull KR with immediate effect.

The Robins are second from bottom in the table, having lost 11 of their 16 league games this season.

Sheens, 68, had been at KCOM Craven Park since the start of the 2017 campaign, leading the club to promotion from the Championship that year.

The Australian won 47 matches of his 84 matches in charge, drawing two and losing 35.

Hull KR finished 10th in Super League last season, but retained their top-flight status via the Qualifiers.

"A recent run of six defeats in seven league games, and an exit from the Challenge Cup at the weekend has prompted a change," a statement on the club website said.

BBC Radio Humberside reports assistant coach James Webster is expected to take temporary charge of the team until a full-time replacement is appointed,