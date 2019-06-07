Toronto Wolfpack owner David Argyle accused of racist remark to Swinton Lions player

David Argyle's aim is to get Toronto Wolfpack promoted to Super League

The Rugby Football League has begun an investigation into allegations that Toronto Wolfpack owner David Argyle racially abused a Swinton Lions player.

In a social media post, Jose Kenga said Argyle asked him "do they allow black people in Swinton?" following the sides' meeting in Toronto on 28 April.

Argyle issued a response saying he had contacted Swinton and hopes to "apologise personally for my words".

The RFL's compliance department has said it will look into the incident.

"We have a zero tolerance approach to racist behaviour of any type," said the RFL.

In a Twitter post published on Thursday, Kenga said he had "never felt so little in my life" after the alleged remark.

"I said 'you can't say that in this day and age' and he just laughed, brushed it off and handed over a drink token to me," added Kenga.

"This is not a matter that should be swept under the carpet. People who are racist ought to be held accountable for their actions."

Argyle said he hopes to "rebuild my relationship with the club, players, Jose and their fans".

"I deeply regret making Jose feel terrible, and must stress it was never my intention to do so," said Argyle.

"We try to make everyone feel comfortable and welcome. However, that day I fell short in delivering those standards.

"I take full responsibility and I want to unreservedly apologise to Jose, Swinton Lions, Toronto Wolfpack and our great fans for my comments."

Who are the Toronto Wolfpack?

Toronto Wolfpack play their home games at Lamport Stadium

Toronto are currently six points clear at the top of the Championship - the level below Super League.

Last season they reached the Million Pound Game, losing 4-2 to London Broncos for the chance to be promoted to the top tier.

Australian mining tycoon Argyle has helped bankroll the Wolfpack as they aim to become the first North American side to reach Super League.

They began life in the third tier of English rugby league in 2017, winning the League One title in their first season before topping the Championship last season.

Argyle has stated he has a five-year plan to take the team into Super League and the club have former Leeds head coach Brian McDermott in charge of their playing squad.

Last year the club failed to pay December's wages on time, while earlier this week prop Darcy Lussick was refused entry into the United Kingdom by the UK Border Agency in order to return to their British training base after a visit to mainland Europe.