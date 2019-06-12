Super League: Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Zak Hardaker helped Leeds win a domestic treble in 2015 and was also named Super League's Man of Steel that year

Betfred Super League Venue: Emerald Headingley Stadium Date: Friday, 14 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wellington Albert replaces Ashton Golding in the only change to Leeds Rhinos' squad for the visit of reigning Super League champions Wigan on Friday.

Leeds beat Wakefield in their previous fixture but will start the match only two points off the bottom of the table.

Wigan full-back Zak Hardaker has a hamstring injury and will not face his former club at Headingley.

Prop Ben Flower has a back problem and is also missing for the Warriors, who lie eighth, two points ahead of Leeds.

Leeds (from): Walker, Briscoe, Watkins, Hurrell, Handley, Lolohea, Myler, Cuthbertson, Singleton, Merrin, Dwyer, Sutcliffe, Ferres, Oledzki, Smith, Donaldson, Newman, Albert, Seumanufagai.

Wigan (from): Bullock, Burgess, Byrne, Clubb, Escare, Farrell, Gildart, Hankinson, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, Navarrete, O'Loughlin, Partington, Powell, Sammut, Sarginson, Smithies, Williams.