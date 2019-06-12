Super League: St Helens v Huddersfield Giants

England winger Tommy Makinson did not feature in Saints' golden-point extra-time loss at London Broncos

Betfred Super League Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium Date: Friday, 14 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Super League leaders St Helens will look to recover from their surprise loss to London Broncos when they host Huddersfield Giants on Friday.

England trio Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson and Alex Walmsley are among the players returning to Saints' squad, but James Roby (groin) is absent.

Huddersfield's England winger Jermaine McGillvary is out injured.

The Giants, narrowly beaten by Castleford last time out, are just four points off the foot of the table.

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Naiqama, Percival, Fages, Walmsley, Thompson, Taia, Paulo, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Knowles, Amor, Peyroux, Swift, Ashworth, Smith, Bentley, Coote, Costello.

Huddersfield (from): McIntosh, Turner, Gaskell, Frawley, Clough, Leeming, Matagi, Murphy, Mellor, Lawrence, O'Brien, Ta'ai, English, Jake Wardle, Russell, Hewitt, Ikahihifo, I Senior, Joe Wardle.