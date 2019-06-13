Super League: Hull Kingston Rovers v Warrington Wolves
|Venue: KCOM Craven Park Date: Saturday, 15 June Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website
Hull Kingston Rovers will have full-back Adam Quinlan back from an anterior cruciate knee ligament injury for the visit of Warrington on Saturday.
The Australian sustained the injury in their Qualifiers win against Halifax in September and could feature.
Warrington make three changes to their 19-man side as Daryl Clark, Josh Thewlis and Joe Philbin drop out.
Meanwhile, Ryan Atkins, Jake Mamo and Lama Tasi have all returned to Steve Price's side for the trip to Hull.
Hull KR (from): Quinlan, Hall, Crooks, Keinhorst, Shaw, Mulhern, Masoe, Tomkins, Hauraki, Garbutt, Lee, Atkin, Lawler, Drinkwater, Dagger, Harrison, Rooks, Bardle, Lunt.
Warrington (from): Akauola, Atkins, Austin, Charnley, Clark, Cooper, Currie, Davis, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, Johnson, King, Livett, Mamo, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Tasi, Walker.
Referee: J. Child.