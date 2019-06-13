Super League: Catalans Dragons v London Broncos

London Broncos and Wales centre Elliot Kear needs one appearance to reach 250 for club and country in his career

Betfred Super League Venue: Stade Gilbert Brutus Date: Saturday, 15 June Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Catalans Dragons coach Steve McNamara has recalled back Antoni Maria from his loan spell at Hull KR as the Perpignan-based side have an injury crisis.

Remi Casty and Mickael Goudemand also return to the squad, with eight players sidelined through injury.

London Broncos head coach Danny Ward has made one alteration to his 19 for the trip to France, with Nathan Mason replacing Sadiq Adebiyi.

The Broncos beat Super League leaders St Helens 23-22 last time out.

The Ealing-based side remain bottom of the table heading into round 18, but are only below Hull KR on points difference.

Catalans won 39-6 when the two sides met in the league in April.

Catalans (from): Gigot, Broughton, Mead, Langi, Smith, Casty, Edwards, Garcia, Bousquet, Simon, Jullien, Da Costa, Goudemand, Maria, Baitieri, Romano, Yaha, Kasiano, Tomkins.

London Broncos (from): Abdull, Battye, Butler, Cunningham, Dixon, Fleming, Fozard, Gee, Ioane, Kear, Krasniqi, Morgan, Mason, Pitts, Richards, Smith, Walker, Williams, Yates.