Super League: Salford Red Devils v Wakefield Trinity

Salford's Junior Sa'u has spent the past month on loan at Wakefield, while Pauli Pauli is back with Trinity after a similar agreement with Salford

Betfred Super League Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Sunday, 16 June Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Junior Sa'u will return for Salford Red Devils on Sunday as they prepare to face Wakefield Trinity, with whom he spent a month on loan.

Meanwhile, Derrell Olpherts and Ben Nakubuwai also come into the hosts' 19-man squad for the fixture.

Wakefield might choose Titus Gwaze for his first-team debut after he was called back from a loan at Oldham.

Lee Kershaw has also been recalled for the visitors, while Pauli Pauli may feature against the Red Devils.

Salford (from): Evalds, Welham, Sa'u, Bibby, Lui, Mossop, Dudson, Jones, Griffin, Flanagan, Lussick, Walker, Burke, McCarthy, Nakubuwai, Tomkins, Olpherts, Inu, Hastings.

Wakefield (from): Brough, Croft, Crowther, England, Gwaze, Hampshire, Hirst, Jones-Bishop, Kershaw, King, Kirmond, Kopczak, Lyne, Miller, Pauli, Randell, Reynolds, Tanginoa, Wood.