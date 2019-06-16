Craig Hall: Hull KR utility back agrees new contract for 2020

Craig Hall has also played for Hull FC, Wakefield, Toronto and Leigh

Utility back Craig Hall has agreed a new deal with Hull Kingston Rovers for next season.

The 31-year-old, who is in his second spell with the Super League club, has scored 10 tries in 20 games this term.

"It's been good to get it done and it's another 12 months at the club, which I'm happy about," said Hall.

"I want to do whatever I can to keep playing for this great club. Hopefully it will be a few more years to come yet," he added.