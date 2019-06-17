Harvey Livett: Hull KR sign back rower from Warrington on one-month loan

Harvey Livett has made 43 appearances for Warrington Wolves

Hull KR have signed back rower Harvey Livett from Warrington Wolves on a one-month loan deal.

The 22-year-old links up with his former coach Tony Smith, who spent eight years in charge of the Wire from 2009 to 2017.

Livett made his debut for Warrington in Smith's final year at the club and had three loan spells at Rochdale Hornets.

Hull have thanked the Rovers Supporters Group for their "contribution to help making this signing happen".