Super League: London Broncos v Hull Kingston Rovers

Hull KR loan signing Harvey Livett played against the Robins for Warrington at the start of the season

Betfred Super League Venue: Trailfinders Sports Ground Date: Thursday, 20 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

London Broncos will move off the bottom of the Super League table if they beat 11th-placed Hull KR.

The Broncos, who have won their past two games, have made one change from the win over Catalans, with Ben Hellewell coming in for Matt Fleming.

Hull KR will give debuts to new loan signings Daniel Murray, Harvey Livett and Luis Johnson.

Prop Mitch Garbutt (calf) has not been named in Tony Smith's initial squad but could be brought in.

London Broncos (from): Abdull, Battye, Butler, Cunningham, Dixon, Fozard, Gee, Hellewell, Ioane, Kear, Krasniqi, Morgan, Mason, Pitts, Richards, Smith, Walker, Williams, Yates.

Hull KR (from): Quinlan, Hall, Crooks, Keinhorst, Shaw, Mulhern, Masoe, Tomkins, Hauraki, Lee, Atkin, Lawler, Linnett, Drinkwater, Dagger, Murray, Livett, Johnson.