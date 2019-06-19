Super League: Huddersfield Giants v Wigan Warriors (Fri)

Zak Hardaker joined Wigan following the conclusion of a 14-month drugs ban last November

Betfred Super League Venue: John Smith's Stadium Date: Friday, 21 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Oliver Roberts, Louis Senior and Dale Ferguson have all been named in Huddersfield Giants' 19-man squad.

But Joe Wardle misses out with a hand injury, while Jermaine McGillvary also remains sidelined but could be in line to return next week.

Wigan Warriors head coach Adrian Lam has made two changes, with Zak Hardaker and Joe Greenwood both back.

Ben Flower is still out with the back injury he sustained in the victory over Hull KR on 9 June.

Huddersfield Giants (from): McIntosh, Turner, Gaskell, Frawley, Clough, Leeming, Matagi, Murphy, Mellow, O'Brien, Roberts, Ferguson, Ta'ai, English, Russell, Hewitt, Ikahihifo, L. Senior, I. Senior.

Wigan Warriors (from): Bullock, Burgess, Clubb, Escare, Farrell, Gildart, Greenwood, Hankinson, Hardaker, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, Navarrete, O'Loughlin, Partington, Powell, Sammut, Smithies, Williams.