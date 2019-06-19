Super League: Warrington Wolves v Wakefield Trinity

Daryl Clark has made 17 Super League appearances this season

Betfred Super League Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium Date: Friday, 21 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Warrington recall Daryl Clark and Joe Philbin after they were rested for the surprise defeat at strugglers Hull KR.

That loss left the Wire six points behind Super League leaders St Helens.

Wakefield Trinity welcome back David Fifita and Mason Caton-Brown, but Danny Kirmond (knee) and Tyler Randell (concussion) are both ruled out.

Youngsters Titus Gwaze and Connor Bailey could both make their debuts as Chris Chester's side look to end a run of five successive defeats.

Warrington Wolves (from): Akauola, Atkins, Austin, Charnley, D. Clark, J. Clark, Cooper, Currie, Davis, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, Johnson, King, Mamo, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Tasi, Walker.

Wakefield Trinity (from): Bailey, Brough, Caton-Brown, Croft, Crowther, England, Fifita, Gwaze, Hampshire, Hirst, Jones-Bishop, Kershaw, King, Kopczak, Lyne, Miller, Pauli, Tanginoa, Wood.