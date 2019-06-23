State of Origin: New South Wales thrash Queensland to level series

Tom Trbojevic ran in three of New South Wales' XXX tries against Queensland

Queensland (6) 6 Tries: Chambers Goals: Ponga New South Wales (18) 38 Tries: Trbojevic 3, Frizell, Addo-Carr 2 Goals: Cleary 2, Maloney 5

New South Wales won game two of the State of Origin series against Queensland courtesy of Tom Trbojevic's hat-trick of tries.

Tom Trbojevic put the Blues ahead in eight minutes but Will Chambers struck for Queensland from a penalty try.

Tyson Frizell and Trbojevic both went over to give New South Wales a dominant 12-point lead going in at half-time.

Trbojevic scored his third after the break, while Josh Addo-Carr scored two tries of his own to seal victory.

After their narrow 18-14 defeat by the Maroons in game one, Trbojevic's early try helped New South Wales dominate much of the first half.

Blues, who won last year's series, are hoping to seal back-to-back titles in Origin for the first time since 2005 and Trbojevic's performance kept their hopes alive.

The Blues did not ease off and maintained the pressure, keeping Queensland scoreless in the second half, with Addo-Carr's late brace of tries adding to their tally.

The third match of the series takes place at the ANZ Stadium in Sydney on Wednesday, 10 July.

New South Wales: Tedesco, Ferguson, T Trbojevic, Wighton, Addo-Carr, Maloney, Cleary, Saifiti, Cook, J Trbojevic, Cordner, Frizell, Finucane.

Interchanges: Paul Vaughan, Tariq Sims, Cameron Murray, Wade Graham.

Queensland: Ponga, Oates, Morgan, Chambers, Gagai, Munster, Cherry-Evans, Napa, Hunt, Papalii, Kaufusi, Gillett, McGuire.

Interchanges: Mbye, Wallace, Glasby, Fifita.