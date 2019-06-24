Women's Challenge Cup: Leeds Rhinos draw St Helens in women's cup semis

From the section

Leeds Rhinos beat Castleford Tigers 20-14 to win Women's Challenge Cup

Holders Leeds Rhinos have been drawn against Women's Super League side St Helens in the Women's Challenge Cup semi-finals to be played on 7 July.

Last year's runners-up Castleford Tigers have a derby trip to Wakefield in the other semi-final.

Leeds thrashed Warrington 74-0 to secure their progress, while Saints hammered rivals Wigan 36-0.

Cas beat Bradford 48-8 before a record crowd of 1,492, while Wakefield edged Keighley Albion 26-24.

The 2019 final is to be held at Bolton Wanderers' University of Bolton Stadium as part of a triple-header with the men's semi-finals on Saturday, 27 July.