Bureta Faraimo: Hull FC winger extends deal to 2021 season

Bureta Faraimo has been a prolific addition, scoring 25 tries in his two seasons at Hull FC

Winger Bureta Faraimo has signed a new two-year deal at Hull FC which will expire at the end of the 2021 season.

The USA international, 28, has been at the KCOM Stadium since the start of the 2018 season, and has scored 25 tries in 45 games for Lee Radford's side.

Faraimo joined from National Rugby League club New Zealand Warriors, and also had a stint at Parramatta Eels.

"When I joined, the players and the coaching staff made me feel really welcome," Faraimo said.

"The aim now is to win trophies with the club. I believe we're on the right path at the moment to do that."

Head coach Radford added: "I'm really pleased that he has decided to stay with the club. He's been a great signing and he's hitting some really impressive form of late. He's only going to improve as time goes by too."