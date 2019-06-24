Ian Watson: Salford coach gets Lions assistant role

Ian Watson in action for Wales against New Zealand at Wembley Stadium in the 2011 World Cup

Wales' record cap holder Ian Watson has been appointed as an assistant coach for the return of the Great Britain Rugby League Lions this autumn.

"I was honoured to play so many times for Wales, and I'm delighted that the Great Britain team has been reformed, so it's a privilege to have this chance to be involved on the tour," he said.

"There is a great history of Wales players and coaches being involved with the Rugby League Lions, and I'll also be representing Salford who have given me such a great coaching opportunity."

Salford boss Watson will be joined by London Broncos' head coach Danny Ward as an assistant to head coach Wayne Bennett.

RFL rugby director Kevin Sinfield added: "We are delighted to have Ian and Danny on board for the Great Britain tour. They both struck up an immediate rapport with Wayne Bennett at interviews last week."

Great Britain will play four Tests from October 26 to November 16 on their first tour to the southern hemisphere since 2006.

Schedule:

Saturday October 26 - v Tonga (Hamilton);

Saturday November 2 - v New Zealand (Eden Park, Auckland)

Saturday November 9 - v New Zealand (Christchurch)

Saturday November 16 - v Papua New Guinea (Port Moresby)