Zeb Taia: St Helens forward out for six weeks after dislocating shoulder

Zeb Taia will target a return in the third meeting of the season against Warrington on 9 August

St Helens forward Zeb Taia is set to be out of action for six weeks after dislocating his shoulder.

Taia was injured during Friday's 36-10 win against Leeds Rhinos following a challenge with Mikolaj Oledzki.

He will now miss five Super League games, including Friday's top-of-the-table meeting at Warrington, and the Challenge Cup semi-final with Halifax.

Former Gold Coast Titans back row Taia, 34, recently extended his contract with the club until the end of next season.