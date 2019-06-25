Super League: Hull Kingston Rovers v Hull FC

Danny McGuire has not played for Hull KR since Rovers' Challenge Cup loss to Warrington on 31 May

Betfred Super League Venue: KCOM Craven Park Date: Thursday, 27 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Radio Humberside, live scores on the BBC Sport website

Hull KR have ex-Leeds Rhinos pair Danny McGuire and Mitch Garbutt back in their squad for the visit of city rivals Hull FC in Super League on Thursday.

Will Dagger and Jimmy Keinhorst have dropped out of Tony Smith's squad.

Hull FC forward Mark Minichiello is poised for his 400th career appearance after recovering from a groin problem.

Centre Carlos Tuimavave is also fit to return for the Black and Whites after two months out with an Achilles injury.

This is the third meeting between the two clubs this season, with both sides having won one derby apiece.

Hull KR start the 20th round of fixtures bottom of Super League, but a win will move them above Leeds and London Broncos.

Third-placed Hull FC have won their past four matches - and scored at least 30 points in each game - since being thrashed 55-2 by Huddersfield at Magic Weekend.

Hull KR (from): Atkin, Crooks, Drinkwater, Garbutt, Hall, Hauraki, Johnson, Lawler, Lee, Linnett, Livett, McGuire, Masoe, Mulhern, Murray, Quinlan, Shaw, Tomkins.

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Bowden, Hadley, Minichiello, Westerman, Connor, Green, Fash, Manu, Paea, Naulago, Savelio.