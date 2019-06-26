Super League: Warrington Wolves v St Helens

Luther Burrell last played for Northampton Saints in their Premiership semi-final loss to Exeter Chiefs on 25 May

Betfred Super League Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium Date: Friday, 28 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC local radio; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

Warrington have named Luther Burrell in their squad for the first time and he could make his debut in their top-of-the-table clash at St Helens.

The centre crossed codes to join the Wire from Northampton Saints at the end of the Premiership season in May.

St Helens have Joseph Paulo in their squad after Zeb Taia was ruled out for six weeks with dislocated shoulder.

Meanwhile, Morgan Knowles comes into the side after Mark Percival was taken off against Leeds as a precaution.

Warrington head coach Steve Price told BBC Radio Merseyside:

"Like any game we're going to have to defend well, we'll have to be disciplined with the ball and without.

"Field position is really critical when you're playing a team that play with a lot of high tempo in their game.

"If we do those things and replicate our gameplan and stay in it for long periods, you'll always give yourself an opportunity."

St Helens head coach Justin Holbrook told BBC Radio Merseyside:

"Warrington are a quality side right across the park.

"The fact we did beat them earlier in the year will be an incentive for them to come out harder.

"We're well aware of that and we'll look forward to it on Friday."

Warrington (from): Akauola, Austin, Burrell, Charnley, D Clark, J Clark, Cooper, Currie, Davis, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, King, Lineham, Mamo, Patton, Philbin, Tasi, Walker.

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Naiqama, Percival, Grace, Fages, Walmsley, Thompson, Paulo, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Knowles, Amor, Peyroux, Lees, Ashworth, Smith, Bentley, Coote, Costello.

Referee: B. Thaler.