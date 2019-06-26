Shaun Lunt and Matt Parcell switch clubs as Leeds Rhinos and Hull KR agree swap

Shaun Lunt (left) and Matt Parcell are both out of contract at the end of the season

Shaun Lunt has returned to Leeds Rhinos in a player swap with Super League rivals Hull KR which sees fellow hooker Matt Parcell join the Robins.

Lunt, 32, who was to be released by Rovers at the end of the season, will end 2019 with Leeds - a club he helped to Grand Final glory in 2012.

Parcell, 26, a Grand Final winner with Rhinos in 2017, joins Rovers on loan until the end of the season.

Robins head coach Tony Smith said he has "admired" Parcell "for some time".

Smith said: "He's got some abilities, and some areas that I think I can help him improve on.

"What he has got is something that we're lacking a little bit at the moment and that's depth in that dummy-half position. He can split teams up and we need to do that. I think he'll do a fantastic job for us and he'll slot in very well."

Lunt, a former Hull KR captain who made 92 appearances for the club, leaves the Robins after more than four years.

He has struggled to make an impact this season, restricted to just seven appearances in a campaign which got off to a delayed start as he recovered from a bout of sepsis that threatened to end his career.

Rhinos director of rugby Kevin Sinfield, who previously played with Lunt at the club, said the hooker's return "continues our work to renovate the squad for next season".

"He is in great shape and ready to go this Sunday," Sinfield continued.

"The deal is initially until the end of this season but there is an opportunity for him to earn a contract for next season with his performances."

The switch came on the same day that Robert Lui joined Leeds in a deal with Salford Red Devils that saw Tui Lolohea go the other way.