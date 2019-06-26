Jamie Langley: Broncos assistant boss signs new two-year deal

Jamie Langley was appointed as assistant to Danny Ward after Andrew Henderson's departure for Warrington

Assistant coach Jamie Langley has signed a new two-year deal with the London Broncos.

The 35-year-old, who was promoted to assist Danny Ward when he replaced Andrew Henderson as head coach, is contracted to the Broncos until 2021.

Great Britain international Langley won Super League Grand Finals and Challenge Cups at Bradford as a player, and previously worked as academy coach.

"I love coming into work each day," Langley said.

"Working with the fantastic staff we have here and obviously the players too. Being able to come in everyday and do something I'm passionate about with a group of like-minded people made the decision easy in the end and I'm glad to be staying with London."