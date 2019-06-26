Lewis Tierney: Catalans Dragons winger signs new two-year deal

Media playback is not supported on this device Catalans beat Warrington to win first ever Challenge Cup

Scotland international Lewis Tierney has signed a new two-year contract with Catalans Dragons.

The 24-year-old winger, who joined the Dragons on loan from Wigan in July 2017 before making the move permanent, has scored 18 tries in 56 games.

Tierney, the son of ex-Great Britain winger Jason Robinson, won the 2018 Challenge Cup and scored in the final success against Warrington at Wembley.

"I love the place and the people, so I'm happy to be here," Tierney said.

Head coach Steve McNamara added: "Lewis has shown a full commitment to improving both his own and the team's performances."