Joe Westerman: Hull FC back-rower plays on after he dislocates his kneecap

Joe Westerman was left on the floor but bashed his own kneecap back into place

Hull FC back-rower Joe Westerman took bravery and toughness to a new level in Thursday's Super League defeat by rivals Hull Kingston Rovers.

The 29-year-old dislocated his kneecap in the midst of the game, but rather than end his evening, whacked it back into place and carried on.

"It's sweet, to be honest," Westerman told the club website.

"I expect to be training next week and I can't see myself missing our next game against St Helens next Friday."

It freaked me out more than anything because it looked so weird Joe Westerman Hull FC

Hull FC coach Lee Radford admitted in the post-match press conference it was something that happens frequently for the ex-Castleford and Warrington forward.

"It has genuinely come out on numerous occasions," Radford told reporters. "He needs some ligaments in there somewhere.

"It's a gladiator sport and we had no interchanges left so he stayed out there."

Westerman added: "I just twisted in the tackle and Mose Masoe came in with the chop and my knee just popped out. There was no malice in the tackle or anything like that.

"I looked at my leg and saw my knee cap on the side and I felt like I had to just smack it back in. It wasn't really an excruciating pain. It freaked me out more than anything because it looked so weird."

Here are a few reactions to the incident from fellow players and fans.

Wigan winger Joe Burgess was full of admiration for the bravery

Thomas Minns might play for Rovers but had plenty of respect for a rival