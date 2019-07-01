Women's Super League: Leaders Castleford Tigers beat Featherstone to continue winning run

Tara Stanley scored 16 of Castleford's points in their win over Featherstone

Women's Super League leaders Castleford continued their 100% record this season, beating Featherstone to record a sixth successive league victory.

The Tigers had eight different try-scorers in a 46-20 away win, and led 36-0 late in the first half, with Tara Stanley collecting 16 of the points from a try and six conversions.

But Featherstone showed their spirit by claiming a first try from Nat Harrowell late in the first half, and then adding two more from Katie Hepworth early in the second to reduce the arrears to 36-16.

Cas stretched away again with a try from Maisie Lumb, and Becky Grady claimed the last touchdown on her debut for the club.

The Tigers now switch their focus to the semi-finals of the Women's Challenge Cup next weekend when they travel to Wakefield, with a place in the final at the University of Bolton Stadium on 27 July at stake.

Trinity continue to struggle in the league after suffering a 44-6 home defeat by Wigan Warriors.

Wigan opened the scoring inside the first minute through Grace Holding and added eight more tries, two of them for Alison Burrows.

St Helens and Leeds Rhinos, who will meet in the other Challenge Cup semi-final, warmed up with good wins to consolidate their places behind Cas in the top three.

Saints beat York City Knights 60-6, with Rhianna Burke, Naomi Williams and Faye Gaskin all scoring hat-tricks.

Leeds had a tougher struggle against Bradford Bulls at Odsal, with Fran Goldthorp scoring the only try of the first half for a 6-0 lead.

Charlotte Booth and Keera Bennett added further tries after the break for an 18-6 win, with Bailey Alexander replying for the Bulls.

Results

Bradford Bulls 6-18 Leeds Rhinos

Wakefield Trinity 6-44 Wigan Warriors

Featherstone Rovers 20-46 Castleford Tigers

St Helens 60-6 York City Knights