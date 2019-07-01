Craig Huby: Wakefield Trinity part with prop by mutual consent

Craig Huby
Craig Huby joined Wakefield from Huddersfield in 2017

Prop Craig Huby has left Wakefield Trinity by mutual consent having missed the past four months with a shoulder problem.

The 32-year-old was out of contract at the end of the season but will depart Belle Vue early, after playing 51 games for Trinity across three seasons.

Pontefract-born Huby played 199 games for hometown club Castleford, before a two-year stint at Huddersfield.

"I've really enjoyed my time at Wakefield," Huby said.

"There's a real good team spirit and feel-good factor about the club. I'd like to thank the supporters too, who have been great since I joined the club.

"I'm backing the lads to finish the season well and get in that top five."

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured