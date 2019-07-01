Craig Huby: Wakefield Trinity part with prop by mutual consent
Prop Craig Huby has left Wakefield Trinity by mutual consent having missed the past four months with a shoulder problem.
The 32-year-old was out of contract at the end of the season but will depart Belle Vue early, after playing 51 games for Trinity across three seasons.
Pontefract-born Huby played 199 games for hometown club Castleford, before a two-year stint at Huddersfield.
"I've really enjoyed my time at Wakefield," Huby said.
"There's a real good team spirit and feel-good factor about the club. I'd like to thank the supporters too, who have been great since I joined the club.
"I'm backing the lads to finish the season well and get in that top five."