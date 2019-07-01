George Griffin: Castleford Tigers sign Salford Red Devils forward from 2020 season

George Griffin's brothers, Josh and Darrell, have also played at Super League level

Salford Red Devils forward George Griffin will join fellow Super League club Castleford Tigers at the start of the 2020 season.

The 27-year-old, who has also played for Hull KR and London Broncos, has agreed a two-year deal with Castleford.

Griffin is out injured at present but is hopeful of returning before the end of the current campaign.

"I had some interest from other clubs but I thought this was the one for me," he told the club website.

"It's closer to my family, which is what I wanted, but also because of the way Cas as a club is going for the future. It's come on leaps and bounds over the last 10 years and I reckon it's only going to get better."