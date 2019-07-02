Sam Moa & Jason Baitieri: Catalans Dragons lose forward duo to injury for about three months

Jason Baitieri (left) and Sam Moa have been regulars for Steve McNamara's Catalans when fit this season

Catalans Dragons will be without prop Sam Moa and back-rower Jason Baitieri for about three months after forearm and foot injuries respectively.

Moa, 33, will be out for up to 16 weeks as he recovers from surgery to repair a broken radius in his arm after Sunday's Super League defeat by Leeds Rhinos.

Baitieri, 30, damaged ligaments in his foot in the same game, and had surgery on Monday for the injury.

The initial prognosis is an eight-to-12 week recovery time.

Former Sydeny Roosters front-rower Moa has played 20 games this season, while Baitieri has made 18 appearances, scoring twice.