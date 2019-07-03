Super League: Hull FC v St Helens

Joe Westerman went viral when he was seen whacking his kneecap back into place after dislocation

Betfred Super League Venue: KCOM Stadium Date: Friday, 6 July Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Hull FC lock Joe Westerman is in the squad despite dislocating his knee cap in the derby defeat by Hull KR.

Half-back Albert Kelly is in the 19 after overcoming a hamstring injury to train while Gareth Ellis returns after an Achilles lay-off.

St Helens will be without a genuine hooker, with Aaron Smith still recovering from concussion in Friday's win against Warrington.

James Roby is also absent, so winger Adam Swift is added to the squad.

The league leaders have been unaffected by their lack of a regular hooker in Roby's absence, losing just twice this season and beating Warrington in their last outing with back-rower James Bentley occupying the role.

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Bowden, Minichiello, Westerman, Connor, Green, Fash, Manu, Paea, Naulago, Ellis, Savelio

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Naiqama, Percival, Grace, Fages, Walmsley, Thompson, Paulo, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Knowles, Amor, Peyroux, Swift, Lees, Ashworth, Bentley, Coote, Costello