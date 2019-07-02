Derrell Olpherts: Castleford sign Salford Red Devils winger on three-year deal

Derrell Olpherts has a strike rate that is better than one in two during his career

Castleford Tigers have signed Salford Red Devils winger Derrell Olpherts on a three-year deal to start from the 2020 Super League season.

Wakefield-born Olpherts has scored 13 tries in 37 games for Salford since moving from League One side Newcastle for the 2018 campaign.

The 27-year-old began his career at Dewsbury and also had a stint with Hemel Stags within his 96 career games.

"I'm a West Yorkshire lad," Olpherts told the club website.

"I grew up watching the Tigers and Wakey when I was a child so it'll be good to get back over this side of the Pennines to play."

Olpherts has scored 51 tries in 96 career games, better than one in two.

"Derrell has been a standout winger in Super League this season," head coach Daryl Powell said. "His ability to break tackles and make the game quick is outstanding.

"I am confident he will continue to improve in our system and be a part of a quality back division over the coming seasons."